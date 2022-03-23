Sponsored Content by Tasteful Selections.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns a new, tasty recipe from Lindey Mebane, and Joshua Torres from Tasteful Selections. For the full recipe, click here.

After cooking up a delicious lemon basil potato salad, the Tasteful team mentioned new career opportunities they are looking to fill.

For more information on Tasteful Selections check out our first segment with them here. To learn about the career opportunities, find the product locator, and more recipes, click here.