Sponsored Content by Sunridge Nurseries

Sunridge Nurseries is the start of many of your favorite types of table grapes and anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of all wine plants seen across the country.

Beginning in 1977 by Glen and Terrie Stoller, Sunridge Nurseries has led the industry in grapevine grafting and production. With the nursery’s central location in Kern County, it has grown its production to ten million vines each year.

To learn more about Sunridge Nurseries, click here.