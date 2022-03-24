Sponsored Content by Bolthouse Farms

Bolthouse Farms began in 1915 growing carrots in Michigan and has since become a staple of the Central Valley for more than 100 years.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on at Bolthouse Farms is going from washout to bag and to the customer as quickly as possible and we try to turn our product within 48 hours so everything is super fresh,” said Zak Karlen, general manager of Bolthouse Farms.

Bolthouse Farms offers an array of employment opportunities in Kern County from human resource positions to field labor roles.