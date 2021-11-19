Kelly Archer: One-stop shop for décor and holiday gifts

:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Dawnielle Brown, Operations Manager for Kelly Archer about the upcoming specials for Black Friday.

If you still need to put the finishing touches on your Thanksgiving table settings and Brown says Kelly Archer has the best decor in town. In fact, they have someone on staff that is ready to help you complete your unique and festive centerpieces. Call in ahead of time or stop by to have the perfect centerpiece completed for you in time for the holidays.

Once Thanksgiving passes, shoppers are invited to come in and shop Kelly Archer’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales. Details on the sales will be shared on their Instagram pages. Make sure you are following @archerthestorefront and @kellyarcherinteriors for up-to-the-minute sales updates.

Kelly Archer is the perfect place to shop for Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, Brown says “We love to create gift sets that make it so easy to find something unique,” said Brown. “We do gift bowls in our heart shape dough bowls, we do cutting board gift sets, and we also have some bar sets and other ideas for the men on your list.”

For more holiday decor inspiration visit their website.