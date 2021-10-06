Kelly Archer Interiors celebrates 50!

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Kelly Archer, owner and head designer of Kelly Archer Interiors about big plans taking place this weekend at the store.

Archer says this weekend will be the first-ever warehouse sale event for the company, “It’s a celebration of Rodney and I turning 50 this year! We wanted to find a way to celebrate with the community and give back,” said Archer.

It is highly recommended you make sure to measure your space prior to heading into the store so you are properly prepared to make your purchase.

Custom furniture will be available to purchase and take home the same day, no holds will be allowed. Kelly Archer Interior will also be offering 20% off this whole week at the Storefront.

For more information reach out to them online, call them 661-809-2687, or visit in person at 3510 Allen Rd #102-103, Bakersfield, CA 93314.