Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks with Bettina Kinsman from Dignity Health Memorial Hospital about “sleep safe” methods of swaddling and protecting your infant from sleep-related deaths.

“ The infant should be the only thing in the bed. No pillows, stuffed toys, extra blankets, or other people. These items pose a risk to the baby,” says Kinsman.

To learn more about how to help decrease the rate of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and other sleep-related deaths, click here.