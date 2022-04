Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rob Meszaros and Amanda Frank, co-chairs for the Keep Calm Jamboree about the upcoming event supporting the outdoor programs for Camp Keep and CALM.

The event is on Friday, April 22 which happens to be Earth Day. General admission tickets for the event are $75 and include dinner and drinks from Coconut Joe’s along with live entertainment from the popular “Yacht Rock” band, Yachtley Crew!

