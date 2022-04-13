Sponsored Content by Keep Bakersfield Beautiful.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jessica Felix and Matthew Martin with the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee about the upcoming Great American Cleanup event on Saturday, April 30.

New to the event this year is Mayor Goh’s Great American Cleanup: “Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and Mayor Goh are starting a perpetual plaque, creating a new trophy, and Mayor Goh is offering up $500 of her own money to the high school team that has the most volunteers,” said Felix.

