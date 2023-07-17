Presented by the Kern County Library

The Kern County Library has partnered with Telemundo, the Bakersfield Adult School, and KGET to bring FREE backpacks to children in the community.

These backpacks are stuffed with goodies like gift certificates to Dave and Busters and Little Caesars.

Children under age 18 can receive a free backpack, but the child must be present.

The backpack giveaway is on Monday, July 24th at the Beale Memorial Library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave in downtown Bakersfield.

Children will receive a ticket for a free backpack at 11am, and backpacks will be distributed during our free lunch program at 11:30 while supplies last.

Parents can also learn more about registering for classes at the Bakersfield Adult School this fall.



