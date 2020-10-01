Join a virtual book club: Great reads with Studio 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As quarantine continues to confine us to our homes, many have found a silver lining by diving into a good book.

As book clubs continuously emerge in the midst of the pandemic, we thought it would be a good idea to start one at Studio 17!

Every month, we’ll be reading a new book with Vanessa Dillon and Diana Johnson, which will inspire you to get right out of that quarantine slump.

We’re reading Daring Greatly by Brene Brown for the month of October.

To follow along, check for book club updates on our Studio 17 Facebook page. You can also download reading guides here.

