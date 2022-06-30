Sponsored Content by John’s Incredible Pizza Company

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan recognizes April’s Student of the Month: Congratulations to Dominic Soriano Jr. for being selected!

Dominic Soriano Jr. was nominated for the award by his mom who said: “ he has acquired straight A’s on his report card since 2019. Dominic is a very smart young boy who loves to draw and spend time with his family. We are all very proud of you. Congratulations to you Dom.”

