Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan recognizes Student of the Month: Congratulations to Eduardo Espinoza for being selected!

Layla Martin was nominated for the award by Janet Ortiz, who said: “We are proud of our son Eduardo Espinoza because he got student of the month. He is a hard worker and does good in school. He’s always making good choices and works well with others. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

