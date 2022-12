Sponsored by John’s Incredible Pizza

Studio 17’s Kait Hill is at John’s Incredible Pizza with Assistant Store Director, Salvador Gutierrez.

“We just had our anniversary where we celebrated 25 incredible years with an amazing contest where we gave away over $25,000 in prizes,” says Gutierrez. “We have more contests coming up so it’s a great time to join John’s eClub and download our app for more details on future contests.