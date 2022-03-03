Sponsored Content by John’s Incredible Pizza Company

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Salvador Gutierrez, Assistant Store Director of John’s Incredible Pizza Company to learn about the upcoming Kids Cook-Off competition.

“John’s Kids Cook-Off is an annual cooking competition where kids compete for $5,000 and a chance to have a dish inspired by their recipe appear on John’s all-you-can-eat buffet,” said Gutierrez.

Parents can help kids enter the competition by recording a three-minute or less video showing off a child cooking their own dish and talking about it. Then upload the video to Instagram, Vimeo, or YouTube and complete the entry form online by May 31.