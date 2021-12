Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Johnny Owens, country music singer, and son of Bakersfield legend Buck Owens, about his tour and career.

Owens discusses the impact of his father’s legacy and how his memory is always living on: “it’s a reminder of where I came from and why I do this. The ‘Bakersfield Sound’ will continue to live on.”

Catch Johnny Owens at The Well on Friday, Dec. 3rd at 7 p.m. performing with The Appletons. Click here to purchase tickets online.