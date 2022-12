Studio 17 host, Shannon MacNeil, sits down with utility musician, singer/songwriter, and entertainer from Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound, Ernie Lewis.

Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound will be entertaining the crowd with classic country music for the last time – this year – at the Palace on December 2nd and 3rd in Bakersfield. Then they’ll head to the Westgate Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on December 5th and 6th to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.