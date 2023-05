Presented by Moonshine Productions

“Bakersfield definitely has had a long history of country music,” explains country artist, Joe Peters. “I’d like to think the roots of the dust bowl, which is where my family came from, played a big part in shaping this work ethic and ‘no quit’ attitude that was passed on to me.”

Joe Peters sits down with Shannon MacNeil to talk about how growing up in Bakersfield helped shape his music career.

Watch him perform with his band at Pyrenees Café, May 20th.

Get your tickets here.