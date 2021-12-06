Job Corner: newest available jobs in Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center to learn about the latest jobs and training opportunities in Kern Couny.

Services and Trainings:
UniSea (Alaska) – Virtual Recruitment (Via Zoom)
Wednesday, December 15 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM
Openings: Seafood Processors (200 Openings)
To RSVP, please email Estrella at: estrella.sistual@edd.ca.gov

Housing Authority of the County of Kern
Emergency Rent & Utility Program for Renters Affected by COVID-19
Receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional 3 months to help you
stay in your house or apartment. You don’t have to be behind on your rent or utility payments to apply
Apply online at: rup.kernha.org


Resume & Interviewing Skills Workshop (Via Zoom)
Wednesdays from 2:00 – 3:30 PM
To register call Employment Development Department (EDD) staff at:
Bakersfield (661) 336-6912 or Delano (661) 635-2671
Must have personal device to join this workshop with audio and video feed.


NO-COST Truck Driver Training for qualified applicants
Obtain your Class ‘A’ Driver’s License. Call us at (661) 325-HIRE

Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)
Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. on Tuesdays 1400-1500
Assistance with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques. Network with fellow Veterans. Job Openings available.
To register call: Bakersfield (661)-336-6912 or Delano (661)-635-2671


CURRENT TOP JOB OPENINGS
California Dairies, Inc.
Openings: Maintenance Mechanics, Vacation Relief, UF/RO Operators,
Evaporator/Dryer Operators, and a Sanitation Supervisor.
Apply online at: californiadairies.com


TA/Petro (Lebec/Tejon Area)
Openings: QSRs, Janitors, and Cashiers
For more info, please contact Grant Wong at: wongg@kerncounty.com


Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic
Openings: Human Resource Specialist & Intervention Specialist/Medical Assistant
Please email your resume to: estrella.sistual@edd.ca.gov

Most openings require you to submit a resume. For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit Job Center’s website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

