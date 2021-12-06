Job Corner: newest available jobs in Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center to learn about the latest jobs and training opportunities in Kern Couny.

Services and Trainings:

UniSea (Alaska) – Virtual Recruitment (Via Zoom)

Wednesday, December 15 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM

Openings: Seafood Processors (200 Openings)

To RSVP, please email Estrella at: estrella.sistual@edd.ca.gov



Housing Authority of the County of Kern

Emergency Rent & Utility Program for Renters Affected by COVID-19

Receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional 3 months to help you

stay in your house or apartment. You don’t have to be behind on your rent or utility payments to apply

Apply online at: rup.kernha.org



Resume & Interviewing Skills Workshop (Via Zoom)

Wednesdays from 2:00 – 3:30 PM

To register call Employment Development Department (EDD) staff at:

Bakersfield (661) 336-6912 or Delano (661) 635-2671

Must have personal device to join this workshop with audio and video feed.



NO-COST Truck Driver Training for qualified applicants

Obtain your Class ‘A’ Driver’s License. Call us at (661) 325-HIRE



Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)

Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. on Tuesdays 1400-1500

Assistance with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques. Network with fellow Veterans. Job Openings available.

To register call: Bakersfield (661)-336-6912 or Delano (661)-635-2671



CURRENT TOP JOB OPENINGS

California Dairies, Inc.

Openings: Maintenance Mechanics, Vacation Relief, UF/RO Operators,

Evaporator/Dryer Operators, and a Sanitation Supervisor.

Apply online at: californiadairies.com



TA/Petro (Lebec/Tejon Area)

Openings: QSRs, Janitors, and Cashiers

For more info, please contact Grant Wong at: wongg@kerncounty.com



Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic

Openings: Human Resource Specialist & Intervention Specialist/Medical Assistant

Please email your resume to: estrella.sistual@edd.ca.gov

Most openings require you to submit a resume. For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit Job Center's website