Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jeremy Shumaker with America’s Job Center of Kern County, about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county.

Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with Bakersfield ARC to positions at Oldenkamp Trucking, Inc. Job Corner also features programs to help get ahead such as the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant or several job fairs happening locally.

To learn more, visit the AJCC website.