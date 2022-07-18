Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county.

Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation to positions to job search assistance workshops for Farmworkers and other migrant workers at no cost.

Job Corner also features programs with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern offering the Emergency Rent & Utility Program for Renters Affected by COVID-19

To learn more, visit the AJCC website.