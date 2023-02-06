Take a look at current job and training opportunities from America’s Job Center below:

Buttonwillow Warehouse Company – Recruitment

Openings: Class ‘A’ Drivers (Hazmat & Tanker Endorsements), Dispatchers,

Tractor Drivers, and Welders

TOMORROW – Tuesday, February 7 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more info, contact Lisa Landeros at: landerosl@kerncounty.com



Exact Staff – Recruitment

Openings: Senior Accountant, Service Coordinator, Maintenance Mechanic,

Eligibility Technician, Quality Control Clerk, Medical Biller, Medical Assistant, and

Office Manager

Wednesday, February 8 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com



Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – Recruitment

Openings: Teachers, Psychologists, Nurses, Speech Pathologists, Social Workers,

Administrators, Bus Drivers, Secretaries & Clerks, Cafeteria and Custodial Positions

Wednesday, February 8 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Thompson Jr. High School – 4200 Planz Road, Bakersfield

Apply online prior to the event at: pbvusd.info/apply



Recology – Hiring Fair

Openings: Equipment Operators, Laborers, and Mechanics

Wednesday & Thursday, February 22 & 23 • 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

AJCC Olive Drive – 1129 Olive Drive, Suite H, Bakersfield

For more info, contact Grant Wong at: wongg@kerncounty.com



Recycling Lives – Paid Work Experience (14 Weeks)

Job Readiness Training

Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in

the warehouse/logistics industry

Register today, classes begin March 20 through Bakersfield Adult School

For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com



NO-COST Barber Training for qualified applicants

This (8) month program prepares students for the state license examination and to

be barbers, managers, shop owners, product demonstrators, etc. The curriculum

includes: haircuts, shampoo, facials, hairstyles, shaves, coloring, tinting, and more

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE



Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)

Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500

Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance

with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.

To register call:

Bakersfield (661) 336-6912

Delano (661) 635-2671



Bakersfield Family Medical Center

Openings: Maintenance Technician, Urgent Care RN, Project Manager, and

EZCap Benefits Specialist

Apply online at: bfmc.com





For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit

our website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.