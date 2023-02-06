Take a look at current job and training opportunities from America’s Job Center below:
Buttonwillow Warehouse Company – Recruitment
Openings: Class ‘A’ Drivers (Hazmat & Tanker Endorsements), Dispatchers,
Tractor Drivers, and Welders
TOMORROW – Tuesday, February 7 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more info, contact Lisa Landeros at: landerosl@kerncounty.com
Exact Staff – Recruitment
Openings: Senior Accountant, Service Coordinator, Maintenance Mechanic,
Eligibility Technician, Quality Control Clerk, Medical Biller, Medical Assistant, and
Office Manager
Wednesday, February 8 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com
Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – Recruitment
Openings: Teachers, Psychologists, Nurses, Speech Pathologists, Social Workers,
Administrators, Bus Drivers, Secretaries & Clerks, Cafeteria and Custodial Positions
Wednesday, February 8 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM
Thompson Jr. High School – 4200 Planz Road, Bakersfield
Apply online prior to the event at: pbvusd.info/apply
Recology – Hiring Fair
Openings: Equipment Operators, Laborers, and Mechanics
Wednesday & Thursday, February 22 & 23 • 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
AJCC Olive Drive – 1129 Olive Drive, Suite H, Bakersfield
For more info, contact Grant Wong at: wongg@kerncounty.com
Recycling Lives – Paid Work Experience (14 Weeks)
Job Readiness Training
Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in
the warehouse/logistics industry
Register today, classes begin March 20 through Bakersfield Adult School
For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com
NO-COST Barber Training for qualified applicants
This (8) month program prepares students for the state license examination and to
be barbers, managers, shop owners, product demonstrators, etc. The curriculum
includes: haircuts, shampoo, facials, hairstyles, shaves, coloring, tinting, and more
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE
Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)
Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500
Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance
with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.
To register call:
Bakersfield (661) 336-6912
Delano (661) 635-2671
Bakersfield Family Medical Center
Openings: Maintenance Technician, Urgent Care RN, Project Manager, and
EZCap Benefits Specialist
Apply online at: bfmc.com
Most openings require you to submit a RESUME!
For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit
our website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.