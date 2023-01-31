Presented by America’s Job Center

Here is a list of current openings around Kern County:

Recycling Lives – Paid Work Experience (14 Weeks)

Job Readiness Training

Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in

the warehouse/logistics industry

Register today, classes begin March 20 through Bakersfield Adult School

For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com

Valley Achievement Center – Job Fair

Openings: Instructional Assistant, Direct Care Staff, and Job Coach

Friday, February 3 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM

1300 Stine Road, Bakersfield

For more info, call Kari Mcleod at: (661) 747-7937

Buttonwillow Warehouse Company – Recruitment

Openings: Class ‘A’ Drivers (Hazmat & Tanker Endorsements), Dispatchers,

Tractor Drivers, and Welders

Tuesday, February 7 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more info, contact Lisa Landeros at: landerosl@kerncounty.com

Exact Staff – Recruitment

Openings: Senior Accountant, Service Coordinator, Maintenance Mechanic,

Eligibility Technician, Quality Control Clerk, Medical Biller, Medical Assistant, and

Office Manager

Wednesday, February 8 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – Recruitment

Openings: Teachers, Psychologists, Nurses, Speech Pathologists, Social Workers,

Administrators, Bus Drivers, Secretaries & Clerks, Cafeteria and Custodial Positions

Wednesday, February 8 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Thompson Jr. High School – 4200 Planz Road, Bakersfield

Apply online prior to the event at: pbvusd.info/apply

NO-COST Electrician Technician Training for qualified applicants

This 10-month program teaches the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and

tools needed to prepare for this field

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE

GED Testing Lab

Tuesdays & Thursdays • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Beale Memorial Library, Second Floor (701 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield)

Register at: GED.com

Farmworker Programs & Services – NO COST

Job Search Assistance Workshops, Paid Work Experience Programs, Book

Assistance for College Students, and Vocational Training Opportunities

Must meet general eligibility requirements plus be a Migrant or Seasonal

Farmworker (last 2 years) or dependent of a Migrant or Seasonal Farmworker

Call (661) 800-8429 or visit our website americasjobcenterofkern.com

Most openings require you to submit a RESUME!

For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit

For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit

our website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com