Presented by America’s Job Center
Here is a list of current openings around Kern County:
Recycling Lives – Paid Work Experience (14 Weeks)
Job Readiness Training
Participants who successfully complete this program will have the skills to work in
the warehouse/logistics industry
Register today, classes begin March 20 through Bakersfield Adult School
For more info, please contact Suhey Perales at: peraless@kerncounty.com
Valley Achievement Center – Job Fair
Openings: Instructional Assistant, Direct Care Staff, and Job Coach
Friday, February 3 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM
1300 Stine Road, Bakersfield
For more info, call Kari Mcleod at: (661) 747-7937
Buttonwillow Warehouse Company – Recruitment
Openings: Class ‘A’ Drivers (Hazmat & Tanker Endorsements), Dispatchers,
Tractor Drivers, and Welders
Tuesday, February 7 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more info, contact Lisa Landeros at: landerosl@kerncounty.com
Exact Staff – Recruitment
Openings: Senior Accountant, Service Coordinator, Maintenance Mechanic,
Eligibility Technician, Quality Control Clerk, Medical Biller, Medical Assistant, and
Office Manager
Wednesday, February 8 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com
Panama-Buena Vista Union School District – Recruitment
Openings: Teachers, Psychologists, Nurses, Speech Pathologists, Social Workers,
Administrators, Bus Drivers, Secretaries & Clerks, Cafeteria and Custodial Positions
Wednesday, February 8 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM
Thompson Jr. High School – 4200 Planz Road, Bakersfield
Apply online prior to the event at: pbvusd.info/apply
NO-COST Electrician Technician Training for qualified applicants
This 10-month program teaches the key techniques, problem-solving skills, and
tools needed to prepare for this field
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE
GED Testing Lab
Tuesdays & Thursdays • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Beale Memorial Library, Second Floor (701 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield)
Register at: GED.com
Farmworker Programs & Services – NO COST
Job Search Assistance Workshops, Paid Work Experience Programs, Book
Assistance for College Students, and Vocational Training Opportunities
Must meet general eligibility requirements plus be a Migrant or Seasonal
Farmworker (last 2 years) or dependent of a Migrant or Seasonal Farmworker
Call (661) 800-8429 or visit our website americasjobcenterofkern.com
Most openings require you to submit a RESUME!
For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit
our website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.