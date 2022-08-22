Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county.

Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville to positions locally with the City of Bakersfield’s job fair. The City of Bakersfield is looking to fill positions in Recreation & Parks, Public Works, Fire, Police, Development Services, Tech Services, and more

To learn more, visit the AJCC website.