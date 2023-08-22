Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Civilian Hiring Event

Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists and Fiscal Support Specialists

Wednesday, August 23 3:30 – 6:30 PM

County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield

For more info, contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com

Golden Empire Transit (GET) – Job Fair

Openings: Bus Cleaners, Servicers, Paint & Body Technicians, Mechanics, Flex

Coach Operators, and Drivers (Part-time)

Thursday, August 24 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more info, contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com

Kern County Public Health / Employers’ Training Resource –

Emergency Medical Services Job & Resource Fair

EMT & Paramedic training information and career opportunities for those

who are licensed

Wednesday, August 30 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

For more information, call Robert Lopez at: (661) 868-0413

Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training (10 weeks)

Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local

Building Trade Unions (Cement Workers, Electricians, Plumbers/Pipefitters, Sheet

Metal Workers, Painters, Iron Workers, and more)

Program starts November 13, 2023 (Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Register at: valleybuild.net

Farmworker Programs & Services – NO COST

Job Search Assistance Workshops, Paid Work Experience Programs, Book

Assistance for College Students, and Vocational Training Opportunities

Must meet general eligibility requirements plus be a Migrant or Seasonal

Farmworker (last 2 years) or dependent of a Migrant or Seasonal Farmworker

Call (661) 800-8429 or visit our website americasjobcenterofkern.com

Wells/Blue Bunny Ice Cream (Henderson, NV) – Recruitment

Openings: Line Maintenance Mechanics, Machine Operators, and Controls

Technicians

Thursday, September 14 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

AJCC SE Bakersfield – 1600 E. Belle Terrace

For more info, visit: wellscareers.com

Criminal Record Expungement Workshop (Via Zoom)

1st & 3rd Friday of the Month 10:30 – 11:30 AM

Learn how to obtain your records, what expungement does, how to complete

necessary forms and how to file them

Please RSVP in advance at: (661) 336-6912

*Must be registered in CalJOBS to participate caljobs.ca.gov

New Advances for People with Disabilities (NAPD)

Openings: Direct Support Professionals and DSP-Drivers

For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com