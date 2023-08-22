Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Civilian Hiring Event
Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists and Fiscal Support Specialists
Wednesday, August 23 3:30 – 6:30 PM
County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield
For more info, contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com
Golden Empire Transit (GET) – Job Fair
Openings: Bus Cleaners, Servicers, Paint & Body Technicians, Mechanics, Flex
Coach Operators, and Drivers (Part-time)
Thursday, August 24 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more info, contact Gloria Zacarias at: zacariasg@kerncounty.com
Kern County Public Health / Employers’ Training Resource –
Emergency Medical Services Job & Resource Fair
EMT & Paramedic training information and career opportunities for those
who are licensed
Wednesday, August 30 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
For more information, call Robert Lopez at: (661) 868-0413
Valley Build Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Training (10 weeks)
Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program offered in partnership with local
Building Trade Unions (Cement Workers, Electricians, Plumbers/Pipefitters, Sheet
Metal Workers, Painters, Iron Workers, and more)
Program starts November 13, 2023 (Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
Register at: valleybuild.net
Farmworker Programs & Services – NO COST
Job Search Assistance Workshops, Paid Work Experience Programs, Book
Assistance for College Students, and Vocational Training Opportunities
Must meet general eligibility requirements plus be a Migrant or Seasonal
Farmworker (last 2 years) or dependent of a Migrant or Seasonal Farmworker
Call (661) 800-8429 or visit our website americasjobcenterofkern.com
Wells/Blue Bunny Ice Cream (Henderson, NV) – Recruitment
Openings: Line Maintenance Mechanics, Machine Operators, and Controls
Technicians
Thursday, September 14 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
AJCC SE Bakersfield – 1600 E. Belle Terrace
For more info, visit: wellscareers.com
Criminal Record Expungement Workshop (Via Zoom)
1st & 3rd Friday of the Month 10:30 – 11:30 AM
Learn how to obtain your records, what expungement does, how to complete
necessary forms and how to file them
Please RSVP in advance at: (661) 336-6912
*Must be registered in CalJOBS to participate caljobs.ca.gov
New Advances for People with Disabilities (NAPD)
Openings: Direct Support Professionals and DSP-Drivers
For more information, contact Kari Mcleod at: mcleodk@kerncounty.com