Joining us now for Job Corner is Aaron Ellis with America’s Job Center to tell us about the latest openings around the county.
USDA Forest Service – Recruitment
Openings: Social Scientist, Forester, Botanist, Ecologist, Realty Specialist, Budget
Analyst, Financial Analyst, Contracting Specialist, IT Specialist, and more
April 10 – 20, 2023
Apply online at: usajobs.gov
For more info, contact Kat Barnum at: barnumte@kerncounty.com
Valley Achievement Center – Job Fair
Openings: Instructional Assistant, Direct Care Staff, and Job Coach
Friday, April 14 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM
1300 Stine Road, Bakersfield
For more info, call Kari Mcleod at: (661) 747-7937
Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Hiring Event
Openings: Sheriff’s Deputy Trainees & Lateral Transfers
Saturday, April 15 • 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM
KCSO Regional Training Center – 962 Norris Road, Bakersfield
Complete application at: kcsojobs.org
Launch Your Career Job Fair – Employer booth registration
Wednesday, April 19 • 1:00 – 5:00 PM
Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center – 801 Truxtun Avenue
For more info, contact The Business Center at: (661) 336-6650
Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services – Career Expo
Openings: Behavioral Health Therapists
Saturday, April 22 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
KC BHRS Administrative Office – 2001 28th Street, Bakersfield
For more info, email: bhrshiring@kernbhrs.org
Kern County Career & STEM Expo – Employer booth registration
Friday, April 28 • 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Career Technical Education Center – 7301 Old River Road, Bakersfield
Employer registration form: cte.kernhigh.org/careerstemexpo
For more info, email Erin Hodson at: erin_hodson@kernhigh.org
Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant – $2,500 for eligible businesses
Requirements: Must have (0-4) full-time equivalent employees; be operational
prior to December 2019 and have a physical presence in Kern County; less than
$50,000 in revenues in 2019 taxable year
Visit our website for complete details: americasjobcenterofkern.com
Kern Community College District –
Utility Vegetation Management Pre-Inspector Training
TUITION FREE + $1,200 stipend at completion for qualified applicants
80 hour course will give participants the technical and field knowledge to
systematically patrol power lines to assure vegetation clearances are in compliance
with state & federal laws
June 5 – 15, 2023 • 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Register at: tinyurl.com/kccd523