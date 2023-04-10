Joining us now for Job Corner is Aaron Ellis with America’s Job Center to tell us about the latest openings around the county.

USDA Forest Service – Recruitment

Openings: Social Scientist, Forester, Botanist, Ecologist, Realty Specialist, Budget

Analyst, Financial Analyst, Contracting Specialist, IT Specialist, and more

April 10 – 20, 2023

Apply online at: usajobs.gov

For more info, contact Kat Barnum at: barnumte@kerncounty.com

Valley Achievement Center – Job Fair

Openings: Instructional Assistant, Direct Care Staff, and Job Coach

Friday, April 14 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM

1300 Stine Road, Bakersfield

For more info, call Kari Mcleod at: (661) 747-7937

Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Hiring Event

Openings: Sheriff’s Deputy Trainees & Lateral Transfers

Saturday, April 15 • 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

KCSO Regional Training Center – 962 Norris Road, Bakersfield

Complete application at: kcsojobs.org

Launch Your Career Job Fair – Employer booth registration

Wednesday, April 19 • 1:00 – 5:00 PM

Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center – 801 Truxtun Avenue

For more info, contact The Business Center at: (661) 336-6650



Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services – Career Expo

Openings: Behavioral Health Therapists

Saturday, April 22 • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

KC BHRS Administrative Office – 2001 28th Street, Bakersfield

For more info, email: bhrshiring@kernbhrs.org



Kern County Career & STEM Expo – Employer booth registration

Friday, April 28 • 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Career Technical Education Center – 7301 Old River Road, Bakersfield

Employer registration form: cte.kernhigh.org/careerstemexpo

For more info, email Erin Hodson at: erin_hodson@kernhigh.org



Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant – $2,500 for eligible businesses

Requirements: Must have (0-4) full-time equivalent employees; be operational

prior to December 2019 and have a physical presence in Kern County; less than

$50,000 in revenues in 2019 taxable year

Visit our website for complete details: americasjobcenterofkern.com



Kern Community College District –

Utility Vegetation Management Pre-Inspector Training

TUITION FREE + $1,200 stipend at completion for qualified applicants

80 hour course will give participants the technical and field knowledge to

systematically patrol power lines to assure vegetation clearances are in compliance

with state & federal laws

June 5 – 15, 2023 • 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Register at: tinyurl.com/kccd523