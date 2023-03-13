Presented by America’s Job Center
AJCC • In-Person and Online Orientations
All Job Seekers wishing to receive staff-assisted services at America’s Job
Center must do the following to begin their enrollment process
• Attend an In-Person Orientation
– Tuesdays & Thursdays 9:30 AM at 1600 E. Belle Terrace, Bakersfield
– By appointment only (12 slots available per day)
– Call (661) 325-HIRE
• OR complete an Online Orientation
– Visit americasjobcenterofkern.com and click on “Online Orientation”
– Make sure to follow all the directions
NO-COST Nail Technician Training for qualified applicants
This (3) month program prepares students for the California State Licensing Board
exam and for employment as a manicurist/pedicurist. The curriculum includes both
theory and practical applications in all areas of nail care.
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE
EPIC Youth Center – Connecting young adults ages 18-24 to
employment opportunities
Address: 2211 ‘H’ Street, Bakersfield
Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Call: (661) 336-6460
Launch Your Career Job Fair – Employer booth registration
Wednesday, April 19 • 1:00 – 5:00 PM
Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center – 801 Truxtun Avenue
For more info, contact The Business Center at: (661) 336-6650
AJCC Delano Affiliate Office – Temporary Location
707 Main Street, Suite #5, Delano (next to Panaderia Alicia)
(661) 721-5800
*Please note there are no EDD staff at this location
CalJOBS Job Seeker Services Workshop (Via Zoom)
3rd Thursday of the month @ 2:00 PM
To register call Employment Development Department (EDD) staff at:
Bakersfield (661) 336-6912
Delano (661) 635-2671
Kern County Career & STEM Expo – Employer booth registration
Friday, April 28 • 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Career Technical Education Center – 7301 Old River Road, Bakersfield
Employer registration form: cte.kernhigh.org/careerstemexpo
For more info, email Erin Hodson at: erin_hodson@kernhigh.org
Bakersfield Family Medical Center
Openings: Maintenance Technician, RN In-Patient Acute Case Management, and
Project Manager
Apply online at: bfmc.com
Most openings require you to submit a resume.
For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit
their website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.