Presented by America’s Job Center

AJCC • In-Person and Online Orientations

All Job Seekers wishing to receive staff-assisted services at America’s Job

Center must do the following to begin their enrollment process

• Attend an In-Person Orientation

– Tuesdays & Thursdays 9:30 AM at 1600 E. Belle Terrace, Bakersfield

– By appointment only (12 slots available per day)

– Call (661) 325-HIRE

• OR complete an Online Orientation

– Visit americasjobcenterofkern.com and click on “Online Orientation”

– Make sure to follow all the directions



NO-COST Nail Technician Training for qualified applicants

This (3) month program prepares students for the California State Licensing Board

exam and for employment as a manicurist/pedicurist. The curriculum includes both

theory and practical applications in all areas of nail care.

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE



EPIC Youth Center – Connecting young adults ages 18-24 to

employment opportunities

Address: 2211 ‘H’ Street, Bakersfield

Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Call: (661) 336-6460



Launch Your Career Job Fair – Employer booth registration

Wednesday, April 19 • 1:00 – 5:00 PM

Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center – 801 Truxtun Avenue

For more info, contact The Business Center at: (661) 336-6650



AJCC Delano Affiliate Office – Temporary Location

707 Main Street, Suite #5, Delano (next to Panaderia Alicia)

(661) 721-5800

*Please note there are no EDD staff at this location



CalJOBS Job Seeker Services Workshop (Via Zoom)

3rd Thursday of the month @ 2:00 PM

To register call Employment Development Department (EDD) staff at:

Bakersfield (661) 336-6912

Delano (661) 635-2671



Kern County Career & STEM Expo – Employer booth registration

Friday, April 28 • 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Career Technical Education Center – 7301 Old River Road, Bakersfield

Employer registration form: cte.kernhigh.org/careerstemexpo

For more info, email Erin Hodson at: erin_hodson@kernhigh.org



Bakersfield Family Medical Center

Openings: Maintenance Technician, RN In-Patient Acute Case Management, and

Project Manager

Apply online at: bfmc.com



Most openings require you to submit a resume.

For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit

their website at www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.