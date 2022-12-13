Joining us for Job Corner is Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center to tell us about the latest openings around the county. Find out more below.

Bolthouse Farms – Recruitment

Openings: Production Workers, QC Technician, Maintenance Mechanic, Sanitation

Workers, Bagger Operators, and Equipment Operators

Wednesday, December 14 • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

Submit application online prior to recruitment at: bolthouse.com/jobs



Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Hiring Event

Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists

Wednesday, December 14 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Kern County Sheriff’s Office – 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield

For more information, visit: kcsojobs.org



Recology – Recruitment

Openings: Equipment Operators, Laborers, and Mechanics

Friday, December 16 • 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

AJCC Olive Drive – 1129 Olive Drive, Suite H, Bakersfield

Apply online prior to recruitment at: recology.com/careers



Amazon (Bakersfield Fulfillment Center) – Information Sessions

Openings: Variety of positions with multiple shift options

Friday, December 16 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM & 3:00 – 5:00 PM (Limited spots)

AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield

Must register to attend by calling Grant Wong at: (661) 336-6729



Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)

Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500

Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance

with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.

To register call:

Bakersfield (661) 336-6912

Delano (661) 635-2671



NO-COST Esthetician Training for qualified applicants

This (9) month program prepares students for employment as an Esthetician (skin

care specialist) and/or make-up artist. The curriculum includes: overall skin care,

hair removal, eyelash application, and make-up techniques

Call us at (661) 325-HIRE



GAF (Shafter)

Openings: Engineer Manager, HR Business Partner, Maintenance Engineer,

Buyer, Transportation Manager, Plant Engineer, Technical Services

Manager, Project Engineer, and more

Apply online at: gaf.com/careers



Most openings require you to submit a resume.

For complete details on how to apply to these and other Job Opportunities, please visit

www.americasjobcenterofkern.com and don’t forget to follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.