Bolthouse Farms – Recruitment
Openings: Production Workers, QC Technician, Maintenance Mechanic, Sanitation
Workers, Bagger Operators, and Equipment Operators
Wednesday, December 14 • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
Submit application online prior to recruitment at: bolthouse.com/jobs
Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Hiring Event
Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists
Wednesday, December 14 • 4:00 – 7:00 PM
Kern County Sheriff’s Office – 1350 Norris Road, Bakersfield
For more information, visit: kcsojobs.org
Recology – Recruitment
Openings: Equipment Operators, Laborers, and Mechanics
Friday, December 16 • 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
AJCC Olive Drive – 1129 Olive Drive, Suite H, Bakersfield
Apply online prior to recruitment at: recology.com/careers
Amazon (Bakersfield Fulfillment Center) – Information Sessions
Openings: Variety of positions with multiple shift options
Friday, December 16 • 9:00 – 11:00 AM & 3:00 – 5:00 PM (Limited spots)
AJCC Recruitment Center – 1215 Olive Drive, Suite C, Bakersfield
Must register to attend by calling Grant Wong at: (661) 336-6729
Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)
Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500
Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance
with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.
To register call:
Bakersfield (661) 336-6912
Delano (661) 635-2671
NO-COST Esthetician Training for qualified applicants
This (9) month program prepares students for employment as an Esthetician (skin
care specialist) and/or make-up artist. The curriculum includes: overall skin care,
hair removal, eyelash application, and make-up techniques
Call us at (661) 325-HIRE
GAF (Shafter)
Openings: Engineer Manager, HR Business Partner, Maintenance Engineer,
Buyer, Transportation Manager, Plant Engineer, Technical Services
Manager, Project Engineer, and more
Apply online at: gaf.com/careers
Most openings require you to submit a resume.
