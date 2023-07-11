Aaron Ellis of America’s Job Center provides new opportunities in Kern County for the second week of July.
Most openings require you to submit a resume. For complete details on how to apply to these and other job opportunities, please visit their website here.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Civilian Hiring Event
Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists and Sheriff’s Aides
Wednesday, July 12 • 3:30 – 6:30 PM
Kern County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield
Complete application at:https://kcsojobs.org/
County of Kern – Public Safety Career Expo
Openings: Fire Department, Probation, and Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, July 22 • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Kern County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield
Apply now at: https://www.kerncounty.com/
Apply and test for Deputy Sheriff Trainee or Sheriff’s Detentions Deputy Trainee at 10:00 AM in the 3rd Floor Conference Room
Bakersfield College/Employers’ Training Resource – Nurse Assistant & Home Health Aide Training Programs
Funding & assistance available to those who qualify
Nurse Assistant Training (NATP) prepares you to provide health care services
Home Health Aide Program expands on content taught during NATP
Classes start August 21 at Bakersfield College
For info, contact Venessa Reyes at: venessa.reyes@bakersfieldcollege.edu
Taft College/Employers’ Training Resource – Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certificate Program
Funding & assistance available to those who qualify
Learn how to provide quick medical treatment in cases of illness and trauma
Classes start August 21 at Taft College
For more info, contact Devin Daugherty at: ddaugherty@taftcollege.edu
Cerro Coso Community College/Employers’ Training Resource – Clinical Medical Assisting Certificate Program
Funding & assistance available to those who qualify
Courses prepare students for the State Exam for Medical Assistants (CCBMA) and
develop the necessary clinical skills to be an effective medical assistant
Classes start August 21 at Cerro Coso – Ridgecrest Campus
For more info, contact Matthew Wanta at: matthew.wanta@cerrocoso.edu
Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)
Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500
Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance
with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.
To register call: Bakersfield (661) 336-6912 • Delano (661) 635-2671
Bakersfield Family Medical Center
Openings: Human Resources Coordinator I, LVN Case Management, RN Case
Management, Auditor I, Human Resources Coordinator II, and Marketing Coordinator
Apply at: https://www.bfmc.com/
California Dairies, Inc.
Openings: Maintenance Mechanics
Apply today at: https://californiadairies.com/careers