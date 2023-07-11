Aaron Ellis of America’s Job Center provides new opportunities in Kern County for the second week of July.

Most openings require you to submit a resume. For complete details on how to apply to these and other job opportunities, please visit their website here.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office – Civilian Hiring Event

Openings: Sheriff’s Records Specialists and Sheriff’s Aides

Wednesday, July 12 • 3:30 – 6:30 PM

Kern County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield

Complete application at:https://kcsojobs.org/

County of Kern – Public Safety Career Expo

Openings: Fire Department, Probation, and Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, July 22 • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Kern County Administrative Building – 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield

Apply now at: https://www.kerncounty.com/

Apply and test for Deputy Sheriff Trainee or Sheriff’s Detentions Deputy Trainee at 10:00 AM in the 3rd Floor Conference Room

Bakersfield College/Employers’ Training Resource – Nurse Assistant & Home Health Aide Training Programs

Funding & assistance available to those who qualify

Nurse Assistant Training (NATP) prepares you to provide health care services

Home Health Aide Program expands on content taught during NATP

Classes start August 21 at Bakersfield College

For info, contact Venessa Reyes at: venessa.reyes@bakersfieldcollege.edu

Taft College/Employers’ Training Resource – Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certificate Program

Funding & assistance available to those who qualify

Learn how to provide quick medical treatment in cases of illness and trauma

Classes start August 21 at Taft College

For more info, contact Devin Daugherty at: ddaugherty@taftcollege.edu

Cerro Coso Community College/Employers’ Training Resource – Clinical Medical Assisting Certificate Program

Funding & assistance available to those who qualify

Courses prepare students for the State Exam for Medical Assistants (CCBMA) and

develop the necessary clinical skills to be an effective medical assistant

Classes start August 21 at Cerro Coso – Ridgecrest Campus

For more info, contact Matthew Wanta at: matthew.wanta@cerrocoso.edu

Virtual Workshop for Veterans (Via Zoom)

Veterans Job Club – Operation V.I.P. • Tuesdays 1400-1500

Network with fellow Veterans and obtain information on job openings, assistance

with applications, resumes, dressing for success & interviewing techniques.

To register call: Bakersfield (661) 336-6912 • Delano (661) 635-2671

Bakersfield Family Medical Center

Openings: Human Resources Coordinator I, LVN Case Management, RN Case

Management, Auditor I, Human Resources Coordinator II, and Marketing Coordinator

Apply at: https://www.bfmc.com/

California Dairies, Inc.

Openings: Maintenance Mechanics

Apply today at: https://californiadairies.com/careers