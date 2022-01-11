JJ’s Legacy: Got the dot, save a life

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Michelle Dambaev, Got the Dot program manager for JJ’s Legacy about her involvement in JJ’s Legacy and how she is helping manage the Got The Dot leadership program at local high schools across town.

A Got The Dot blood drive will be taking place Saturday, Jan. 15 at Me-n-ed’s Pizzeria. 20% of blood donations come from high school students, but due to the pandemic, high schoolers have had limited ability to donate at school so Houchin and JJ’s Legacy are working together to fill that void by hosting this blood drive.

For more information on this fundraiser, volunteer opportunities and more, go online or call JJ’s legacy at 661-489-4430.

