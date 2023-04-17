Presented by Jim’s Supply Co.

We are celebrating the industry that feeds Kern County and the world. Please welcome our first guests Dan Drake and Samuel Aldama with Jim’s Supply Co. to kick off our Studio 17 AG Week.

Jim’s Supply began as a structural steel and pipe supplier before expanding to include full on-site production of trellising materials. Still family-owned and operated after more than 60 years, Jim’s Supply was founded in 1959 by Jim and Doreen Boylan. Each of their five children, a son-in-law, and several grandchildren have worked in the company for three generations.

Jim was a true forward-thinker and innovator. In 1981, he purchased a secondhand steel roll form machine from Ohio to start producing grape stakes for trellising. With so many grapes being planted in Kern County, that new avenue quickly solidified the name of Jim’s Supply in the farming community of Kern County and the grape growing regions of California and Washington.

Today, the company is the leading manufacturer and supplier of commercial trellising systems, both nationwide and internationally.