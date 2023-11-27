Presented by PR from the Heart

In a world of competitive comparisons, our children are finding themselves in constant pursuit to be their best selves. Unfortunately, some kids today believe that success and happiness are strengths that only a chosen few get to possess.



And so, one veteran educator created a recipe for the extraordinary by empowering kids across the country to cultivate courage in their everyday lives.



Joining us live today to share how we can help our children to build courage in and out of the classroom and the release of her new Jax and Friends Adventure Series, is motivational speaker and best-selling children’s author, Tammy Stuhr.

