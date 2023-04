Presented by PR from the Heart

A brave little boy from across the pond is inviting us to enter a world of hopes and dreams, where anything is possible, no matter who you are or the adversity you face.

Joining us today to talk about his son’s courageous journey through his book series, Jackson Superhero, is children’s author, Darren Garwood.

Actor Russel Brand calls it, “a beautiful story in every sense.”

