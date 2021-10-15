It’s time for the annual enrollment period and Romy & Associates Medicare Services is here to help

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez, Health Plan Advisor with Romy & Associates Medicare Services, about the insurance enrollment period beginning Oct. 15th.

The enrollment period will run until Dec. 7th: “This period of time allows Medicare beneficiaries who have either Medicare advantage plans or prescription drug plans an opportunity to make changes to their plan or to shop around for a plan that will better fit their needs for the upcoming year,” says Gomez.

To learn more and to seek advice, call 661-403-6562 or visit their office at 2010 Truxtun Ave.