Presented by Valley Achievement Center

The Valley Achievement Center is hiring, Berenise Tejeda & Brianna Walker are in studio to talk about what they do and why they love working at VAC.

“We are local non-profit that provides services to children and adults with autism or any other developmental disabilities,” says Tejeda, “we are currently hiring for our entry level positions as Instructional Assistants and Direct Care Staff. We look for individuals with a passion for helping the community and teaching life skills to support our clients.”

They say they are looking for someone who is compassionate, patient, and motivated to learn.

Find out more here.