Is your car insurance still valid if you travel outside of the US?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Julio Najera, owner of California Total Insurance, and learns about what happens to your car insurance when you travel out of the country.

Najera says it’s important to check your policy when you are driving your vehicle outside of the US. For example, “if you are traveling 100 miles past the border, Mexico does require you to have liability insurance and a permit,” explains Najera.

