Is social media affecting your relationship?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan sat down and discussed the role social media plays in relationships in the 21st century.

Relationship Coach, Daphna Levy shares her insight on the issues social media can bring up in among couples.

While social media isn’t always bad it can impact a relationship. “Many people complain that their partner is ‘constantly on their phone’ looking at social media or YouTube instead of spending time with their partner or the children. It’s a big distraction from family life, from intimacy and communication,” says Levy.



For more information and to reach out to Daphna, click here. To get your relationship questions answered email us at Studio17live@kget.com.