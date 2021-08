Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bryan Colebrook, Mortgage Loan Officer & Branch Manager at Cornerstone Mortgage, about Kern County’s housing market.

Colebrook says the time is right to buy for people looking for a long-term home, but not a great time for people who plan to sell their home in the next three to four years due to inflation rates.

