BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rene Ramirez and Justo Flores, representatives with Vivint Solar, stopped by Studio 17 on Monday to discuses the company.

“Vivint solar is a nationwide residential solar company,” Ramirez said. “We have over 100,000 customers in Kern County and we’ve been in Bakersfield since 2012.”

To learn more about Vivint, visit vivintsolar.com.