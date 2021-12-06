Interesting drinks and unique treats from Rocket Fizz

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Enrique & Maritza Ruiz, owners of Rocket Fizz Bakersfield, about the more than 500 flavors of soda and treats from all over the world sold at their shop.

The Ruiz’s say their shop is a unique spot in town that could be a great stop during you Christmas shopping: “Besides being fun and nothing else like Rocket Fizz in Bakersfield, we are local people. The shop is also veteran and family owned.”

To learn more about Rocket Fizz Bakersfield, call (661)-564-8005 or visit their store in the Market Place Shopping Center.

