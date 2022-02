Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Texas Roadhouse to learn how to make their signature fall off the bone ribs.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Texas Roadhouse is the perfect option for a delicious meal! They’ll be open late until 10:30 p.m. on February 14th for your special date.

Texas Roadhouse in Bakersfield is located at 3203 Ming Ave. and you can find more information here.