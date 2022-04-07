Sponsored content by Inovia Pharmacy.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Yasser Hykal, co-founder and CEO about the unique services and programs offered at Inovia Pharmacy.

From weight management programs, vaccine clinics, to even a robot that dispenses the advanced compliance packaging for clients’ medications, Inovia Pharmacy is “innovating the way that people think of the pharmacy industry. We are not just here for your medications, we are here for you,” said Yasser.

To learn more about the services offered, call 661-829-7861 or click here.