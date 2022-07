Sponsored Content by Independent Living Center of Kern County.

Studio 17s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Public Policy Coordinator, Savanah Adams with The Independent Living Center of Kern County about their upcoming conference on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The conference is taking place on July 26, 2022, at the DoubeTree Hotel from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, click here.