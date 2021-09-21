Studio 17s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Executive Director of the Independent Living Center of Kern County, Jimmie Soto. The Independent Living Center of Kern County is a private non-profit 501© 3 organization that assists people with disabilities.
The state requires that all 28 independent living centers provide three additional core service programs including housing assistance, personal assistance services, and assistive technology services. The Independent Living Center of Kern provides three additional service programs that sets them apart from other independent living centers, ” American Sign Language Interpreting Services, a Repair & Re-Use program; where power chairs and manual wheel chairs are donated to us and we repair them and give them out to people with physical disabilities; and the Older Individuals who are Blind program; which assist people 55 years of age and older who have vision loss,” said Soto.
For more information and to receive assistance contact the center by phone, 661-325-1063 or visit their website.
Independent Living Center of Kern County understanding disabilities first hand
