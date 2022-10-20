Sponsored Content by In The Black Business Services.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to CEO and Fractional CFO, Larissa Reid with In The Black Business Services to tell us more about who they are and what they do.

Reid shares, “We have all probably heard of being in the red which is having a loss or being negative. In the black is the opposite of that and means that you are making a profit.”

In The Black Business Services is an accounting firm that offers tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services. The main service they now offer their clients is their fractional CFO service.

