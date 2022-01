BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Let’s just say rumors of its death have been greatly exaggerated. The iconic “Happy Days”-style soda fountain at downtown Bakersfield's Woolworth’s building is not permanently closing.

Despite what you may have heard around town or read on social media, the Woolworth’s lunch counter, which is said to be the last surviving diner of its kind in America is not going away for good. But it is probably closing temporarily.