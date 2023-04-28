Presented by Energy Link
Ray Miller, the president of Energy Link, tells us how we can best prepare for the Energy Transition:
“The first phase of getting prepared is learning the lingo. Every industry has its favorite phrases, secret words, and acronyms – The Energy Transition from oil to Hydrogen is no different. First, there are a lot of colors describing Hydrogen as a fuel source:
- Grey Hydrogen is created from natural gas, or methane, using steam methane reformation but without capturing the greenhouse gases made in the process.
- Blue Hydrogen is produced mainly from natural gas, using steam reforming, which combines natural gas and heated water in the form of steam.
- Green Hydrogen. My favorite color; can be obtained by electrolysis of water. Energy Link has an alternative technology we call ‘Hydrogen from the ground up!'”