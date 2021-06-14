Ilyana takes a swing at baseball with the Bakersfield Train Robbers

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visited the Bakersfield Train Robbers to perfect her swing and learn all about what the team has in store for the season.

The team is centered around the mutual support of the community. “Come out and support us and we’ll support you guys and have a great time at the ballpark,” says Zach Devone, pitcher of the Train Robbers.

The team takes pride in being part of the Bakersfield community, and many of the players are looking for host families. “We are hurting for host families,” said Bob Stein, entertainment director for the Bakersfield Train Robbers and the Pecos League. “We really need Host families so these guys can have a place to stay while they are in Bakersfield, while they’re playing ball.” Many of the men on this team are a long way from home.

