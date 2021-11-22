If you’re giving back to others this holiday season, consider giving blood too

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Sean McNally, President and CEO of Houchin Blood Bank, about the need for blood donations in Kern County.

McNally says blood banks nationwide tend to face blood supply shortages during the holidays. To encourage donations, throughout the month of December all donors will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate for a trip to Big Bear.

Houchin Blood Bank’s 14th Annual Community Blood Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 1st. The KGET kick-off event will be from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Compassion Corner located at 22nd and L Street. For more information and to sign up for an appointment online, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness