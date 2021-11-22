If you’re giving back to others this holiday season, consider giving blood too

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Sean McNally, President and CEO of Houchin Blood Bank, about the need for blood donations in Kern County.

McNally says blood banks nationwide tend to face blood supply shortages during the holidays. To encourage donations, throughout the month of December all donors will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate for a trip to Big Bear.

Houchin Blood Bank’s 14th Annual Community Blood Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 1st. The KGET kick-off event will be from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Compassion Corner located at 22nd and L Street. For more information and to sign up for an appointment online, click here.