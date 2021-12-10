If you missed the Annual Enrollment Period, Romy & Associates Medicare Services can help

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez, Health Plan Advisor with Romy & Associates Medicare Services, about what Medicare beneficiaries can do if they were unable to change their insurance during the Annual Enrollment Period.

“From Jan. 1st until March 31st there is a period called the Open Enrollment Period where you are allowed to make one more change that will be effective for the rest of the year. This rule only applies to the Medicare Advantage or Part C plans,” explains Gomez.

