As antisemitic acts are rising in the U.S. and globally and surveys show young people have a woeful lack of knowledge on the Holocaust, we must find ways to educate our children on this sensitive subject.

And so, a critically-acclaimed new children’s book, written by an Auschwitz survivor and a prolific children’s author, is here to do exactly that.

Joining Studio 17 co-host Kait Hill to talk about how we can educate our children about antisemitism and the release of her new book, I Will Protect You: A True Story of Twins Who Survived Auschwitz, is author, Danica Davidson.

Visit Davidson’s website here.